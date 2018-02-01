Jeremy Cook, frequent contributor, shared his experience of getting some attention from the Discovery Channel. He was contacted after being seen at a Maker Faire with his ClearWalker, a Theo Jensen inspired walking robot. They wanted to come do a story on him and his creation. However, as fellow makers know all too well when it comes to our builds, Jeremy’s bot wasn’t perfect and chose the least opportune time to fail.
Watch the video to hear Jeremy explain his experiences as well as the slew of upgrades that were born out of this incredible opportunity.