While I really enjoy YouTube maker channels, like DiResta, Laura Kampf, John Park’s Workshop, and Becky Stern, that use a lot of creative set-ups, thoughtful editing, and relatively high production values, I also really appreciate channels that are more raw and unembellished, that are really just an enthusiastic maker documenting his or her projects and posting them to YouTube with little fanfare.

On Maken It So, Chris Mitchell documents his various experiments in 3D printing, laser cutting, electronics, robotics, drones, and making his own pinball machine. Here are Chris’ channel introduction, the first of his DIY Pinball design and build series, and several other exemplary videos.