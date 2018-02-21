Ootoro Torres, a cartoon animation artist by trade, wanted to do something special for her brother’s birthday. So she decided to decorate his laptop in a way that would ultimately transform the machine into a unique piece of art. Dismissing the usual route of getting vinyl cut to make a custom decal, she instead opted to hand paint a design straight to the laptop’s surface. The whole process took two days to finish, but I think we can all agree that the results are both quite beautiful and well worth it.