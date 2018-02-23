3D modeling is a subject that leaves many people confused. “What program should I use?” is a very common question. The simple answer is actually “Whichever one you’re comfortable with.” There are pros and cons and tradeoffs with each, but whichever one you can get the job done in, is the one you should use.

In this case, Broken Nerd shows us how he models in Cinema 4D for 3D printing. This tutorial will take you through the entire modeling process of creating a Raphael’s sai (from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), before 3D printing them. There are tons of things to learn here, and you may find that Cinema 4D is the software that your brain works best with.

