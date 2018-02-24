We have profiled some amazing young makers in our Weekend Watch column, but today’s budding YouTube star, Purple Oranji is the youngest yet. At 8 years old, Purple is already proficient at soldering, basic electronics, and other impressive maker skills. On her channel, among other things, she translates her love of Harry Potter into projects (see below), she monkeys around with various Arduino projects and LED lights, and even builds her own Star WarsCircuit Playground series, I’ve often wondered what kids would be like growing up immersed in all of this. In Purple Oranji, I think we’re looking at the answer.

Here is a sampling of Purple’s videos. If you have a hard time understanding her rapid speaking style, turn on the Closed Captioning.