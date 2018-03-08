Allie Weber, an up and coming star, got a chance to visit Adafruit toward the end of last year to do an interview with Limor Fried. It is always refreshing to hear Limor’s straight forward answers when she’s interviewed. One part that really stands out to me is Limor’s advice to beginners with grand ideas.

Originality comes later, after you’ve gained some skill. It’s totally ok to copy a project to get started

She suggests going to learn.adafruit.com to pick up some tutorials and skills, then build on that knowledge afterward, which sounds like solid advice to me.

Allie is one to keep your eye on. She does fun projects and is incredibly insightful for someone of her age.