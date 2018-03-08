Allie Weber, an up and coming star, got a chance to visit Adafruit toward the end of last year to do an interview with Limor Fried. It is always refreshing to hear Limor’s straight forward answers when she’s interviewed. One part that really stands out to me is Limor’s advice to beginners with grand ideas.
Originality comes later, after you’ve gained some skill. It’s totally ok to copy a project to get started
She suggests going to learn.adafruit.com to pick up some tutorials and skills, then build on that knowledge afterward, which sounds like solid advice to me.
Allie is one to keep your eye on. She does fun projects and is incredibly insightful for someone of her age.
I realized today, when I get asked the question. "Who is your roll model?" I usually revert back to Thomas Edison from when I am little because I really don't strive to be like other people now, I strive to be me. I do however have lots of mentors there for me when I ask.
— Allie Weber (@RobotMakerGirl) March 8, 2018