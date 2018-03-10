It’s astonishing how many YouTube channels there are with talented and creative people making very respectable video content that almost no one sees. Case in point. James is a UK doctor by day. On his off-time, he likes to homebrew beer and make stuff in his home workshop.

In his videos, James does shop-improvement projects, works with wood and steel, messes around with 3D printing and CNC, and yes, does home brewing. He only has a handful of content to date, but his videos have nice production values, James is a pleasant and mindful host, and his projects are interesting.

Amazingly, he only has 172 subscribers to date! But that’s hopefully where Weekend Watch can help.

Here is a sampling of videos from Malt & Make to check out.