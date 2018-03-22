While poking around YouTube yesterday, I ran into this really interesting maker collaboration project. A bunch of YouTubers have joined together to create Makers Rock, a group project where they each interpret an iconic album cover from the 1990s. Viewers of the projects can then comment, and a commenter will be chosen at random to receive the album cover-inspired object.

It’s so inspiring to see the different maker tribes on YouTube putting together these initiatives and collaborations. It gives them an excuse to work and play together, an opportunity to cross-promote their sites, and a way of creating more community among makers.

Here are a few examples of the projects being done. Most of the project videos link to all of the other projects. It looks like there are 34 participants this year.

The project has actually been around since 2016. Here is Eloy Escagedo giving the backstory: