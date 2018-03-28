Jeffrey Burke carved and built a jewelry hanger that can be easily mounted to a wall.

When asked what his inspiration was for making these hangers, Burke said:

A friend from college reached out and asked if I could make some jewelry hangers for her. She showed me a photo of what she was looking for. I used that photo and added a few elements to improve the function and design. The Walnut and Ash wood contrast very well. The lines are simple and the keyhole slot makes the pieces appear to float on the wall.

