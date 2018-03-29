On a gorgeous, sunny March 10th, the Maker Faire Cairo team held their fourth annual event in the Egyptian capital city. A representative from Make: has been able to attend each of their lead-up Faires (see our 2015/16 coverage here, and 2017 coverage here). This year I got to make the trip to see how the skilled Cairo team has continued to grow one of the standout events in our network.

Egypt stands in an important place both geographically and historically. Placed at the crux of Africa, the Middle East, and Europe (just across the Mediterranean), its ancient cultures and marvelous engineering have influenced societies for thousands of years. A fitting locale for a Maker Faire if there ever was one!

Our visit included a tour of Cairo’s significant cultural spots, a visit to Fab Lab Egypt, and meetings and discussions with local makers and those who had traveled in from nearby countries — Tunisia, Jordan, Saudia Arabia, Germany, Sweden, and beyond. Plus, of course, the Faire itself, held outdoors in a grassy business park at the western edge of Cairo’s growing sprawl. Very well attended, Maker Faire Cairo’s exhibitors and visitors alike tended to be young and diverse, strongly balanced in gender, and with a leaning toward engineering and robotics — a promising mix for the social and technological future of the country.

The one-day Faire ended long after dark with an energetic concert featuring a hugely popular Egyptian pop band that had regrouped just for that show. The spirit of the event, and of the entire city, was highly infectious and sets a great example of what a wonderful presence makers have on an international stage. I can’t wait for next year.

FAB LAB EGYPT

PRE-FAIRE MAKER PARTY

MAKER FAIRE CAIRO

ROBOT BATTLES AND DEMONSTRATIONS

A standout at the event, the Cairo Faire had various locations with participatory robotics demonstrations — from battlebots to minesweeping to underwater ROVs, and more.

COTTON CANDY ROBOT

One of the standout projects from last year, this adorable build from the youth group “Big Hero 6” (inspired by the movie) went on to win various accolades around the country, and was my favorite project at the event.

TRADITIONAL ARTS

COSPLAY

Without a Comic-Con of their own, Maker Faire Cairo has become the go-to event for Egyptian cosplayers to show off their hard work, complete with a judged contest at the end of the event that draws a massive crowd.

MODELS AND GAMING

ELECTRONICS