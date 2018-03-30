After my first son was born, and seeing his interest in Sesame Street, I thought it would be neat if I could make my my son his own custom puppets. I started off by purchasing some patterns online. Using those patterns, I started off by making the base of what would be the head and torso of the of the puppet out of foam. I used contact cement and glued foam patterns together. The mouth plate was made out of card board covered with felt, and elastic bands were used for the hand grips to operate the puppets mouth. Patterns were then used to cut out the shapes from the blue faux fur that would make up the outside of the puppet. The patterns were then stitched together by hand and sowing machine.

The fur was then attached to the body, and trimmed with fabric scissors around the face until I started to achieve a look I was comfortable with. The ears and arms were cut out, hand stitched together and stuffed with teddy bear stuffing. The fur around the hands were trimmed to help define the shape of the fingers. Although not shown in the video the eyes were made out of plastic soup spoons, doll eyes and felt. The nose was made by using the cap of a led light that was also covered with felt. The arms and nose were attached to body by utilizing doll joints. The eyes were hot glued to the head and that is how I was able to make this puppet. Hope you all enjoy the video and hopefully I have inspired you to Make your very own puppet.