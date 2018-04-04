Erin St. Blaine knows that there’s something very appealing about glowing fur. A common accouterments at raves and festivals, illuminated fuzz is both pleasing to the eye and to the touch. In this tutorial over at Adafruit, Erin shows how to power and program your own LED lit fur bandolier for upcoming festivities.
There are a few good tips in there, such as how to easily add wire strain relief and how many LEDs you can power through your Adafruit Gemma before you have to rethink your wiring. Go check it out!