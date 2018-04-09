Ben Heck is going to be leaving the Ben Heck Show and Element 14 is attempting to find the person who will fill his shoes. One of the competitions they’ve done in order to find the right person is this really fun portable gaming challenge.

Building portable gaming systems has become an art form. There was a time that it was all bits and pieces of other systems, dremelled apart, glued together and smoothed with bondo and paint, but now the systems are coming out as professional as anything you can imagine.

Go check out the builds and give your vote for who you think does the best hack like Heck. There are some really fantastic ones there. I would have included a few in this post, but frankly it would be unfair not to just include them all!