Cosplay and prop making has been growing in popularity at an incredible rate. For years we’ve seen these impressive recreations appearing at Maker Faire, from game props that people carry around to the fantastically huge creations of Shawn Thorsson. For example, check out Nina Navazio in the image above a Chell from the game Portal. We’ve dabbled a bit in the past with celebrating this particular area, with the help of Thorsson we saw how he creates his impressive suits of armor and props by watching him build ED 209 from scratch.

This year we’ve decided to kick things up a notch. We’re inviting you cosplaying maker gurus to show off and compete in our first ever cosplay prop contest. We’re looking for the most impressive accessory to your cosplay and we have some fantastic prizes and impressive judges lined up.

To emcee this contest, we’ve procured the ever talented Kit Quinn

Kit Quinn has been cosplaying since 2007 when she attended her first San Diego Comic Con. Since then she has created dozens of costumes based on her favorite characters from comics, cartoons, movies and manga. Recently Kit won best special effects costume at Twitch Con two years in a row for her Tron Siren build from TRON: Legacy and Hades from Disney’s Hercules. She has also been featured on Marvel’s comics Avenger’s cosplay cover as the Wasp. Follow Kit via @misskitquinn on Twitter and Instagram.

Judges

Bill Doran

Bill and Britt Doran are a prop and costume making husband and wife team from Seattle. Since 2009 Bill and Britt have been building props and costumes with each other and their friends. Their passion for the creative process has pushed them to create bigger and more elaborate pieces and in 2012, they turned Punished Props into a full time career, providing their fans with the best video tutorials and guide books they can muster. Follow Bill and Britt on Twitter.

Jackie Craft

Cosplayer and costume designer Jackie Craft has taken her passion for costume and prop making and turned it into a career. You may have seen her costumes and props in Blizzard’s Hearthstone: Mulligans series, on the Syfy Series Cosplay Melee, on display at Nintendo’s booth for SDCC and NYCC store featuring Splatoon 2 weapons, or in the Advanced Cosplay series for 2017’s Blizzcon Virtual Ticket.

Jackie was also a roaming reporter for Blizzcon’s live content which included showcasing cosplayers from around the world. She also has an all foam pattern with Simplicity pattern company that is the first of its kind on the market. Jackie’s goal is to spread her confidence and enthusiasm for cosplay to as many interested crafters as possible while trying to make their journey a little easier through her love of pattern making. Follow Jackie on Twitter and Instagram.

Steven Meissner

Steven Meissner is the man behind the helmet at SoloRoboto Industries, the prop making studio he runs full time, fabricating props for cosplayers, collectors, and industry professionals alike. His talents don’t stop at prop building; Steven occasionally works on the odd trophy for properties such as League of Legends, and is an accomplished cosplayer who has been making costumes since his first San Diego Comic Con in 2008. He is also very tall. Follow Steven on Twitterand Instagram.

We’re so excited to see what people come up with to show off. To enter, you have to go to the page for the contest on MakerShare.com and submit your project for approval. The top 20 will be selected to come to Maker Faire and be interviewed on stage! This is a public event, so please follow typical con rules for realistic looking weapons and dangerous items, check the contest page for more details on that.

Demoing your craft at Maker Faire isn’t all that is on the line though, we have prizes!

First Prize

an X-Carve from Inventables.

Your project covered in Make Magazine

One year subscription of digital and print Make Magazine

Runner up

Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer V2

One year subscription of digital and print Make Magazine

Second Runner up

A Nintendo Labo Robot Kit

One year subscription of digital and print Make Magazine

Third Runner up