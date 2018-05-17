Wanting to build something that combined his mutual lose for both Star Wars and Mad Max, Stephen Wong reconstructed the Doof Warrior’s guitar (from Mad Max: Fury Road) with a Darth Vader twist.

Wong said:

It was scratch-built with some good ol’ fashioned cobbling together of random things that were never meant to be attached together, lol. Among the ingredients was a (new, not used) bedpan for the body, and various automotive bits, including the bumper ends off an Austin Healey, horns off a Studebaker, sparkplugs off a BMW, and a motorcycle gear sprocket. An old electric guitar and bass were given new life as parts for this build (they live, they die, they live again!)

Check out the rest of Wong’s build on his Maker Share!

