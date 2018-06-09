It’s always inspiring to see talented young people sharing their projects on YouTube and using the platform as a way of gaining knowledge, getting feedback and advice, and plugging into a wider community. Caitlan Davis, aka Caitlan the Cat, is a 13 year old wood turner from Yorkshire, England.

On her channel, which has been around for under a year and currently has just over 500 subscribers, Caitlan shows off her turning projects and records the process of her turning them. Her enthusiasm and self-confidence is infectious and it’s heartwarming to see all of the positive and supportive comments she gets and gentle advice that people offer.

Caitlan has posted 30 videos so far. Here is a sampling.