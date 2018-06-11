What would you do with an old car that was righteously kaput? Scrap it for parts? Turn it into a chicken coop? How about making it into a ping pong table? Or a street lamp? Or a swimming pool? This absurdly creative re-purposing of old autos is the work of French artist Benedetto Bufalino. Bufalino’s latest creation is… a pizza oven?

Design Boom writes:

Bufalino sliced out the windows of the old ford and removed its technical and internal components, like seats and wheels. a sort of shelf within the car interior was constructed and covered in an all-brick surface that could sustain high heats. Wood logs were placed inside, lit on fire, and a fully-functioning pizza oven was born. Devised while Bufalino was a participant at cultural art association 2angles based in France, the car-turned-pizza-cooker attracted many visitors who wanted to check out the car that doesn’t burn gas — but wood.

More pictures at Design Boom.