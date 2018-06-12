In spending much of my day looking at online project tutorials and project videos, I notice little trends/fads among various maker communities. Currently in the traditional shop craft community, making spoons and knives seems to be all the rage.

In this video, Graz of Graz Makes, shows you how how he fashioned a bevel grinder for knife making using basic hardware store hardware and some aluminum stock. Using a jig like this will help knife makers, especially newbies, get a nice, even bevel on both sides of their blades.

At the end of the video, Graz announces a contest to give away the two beveling jigs he made in the video. All you have to do is go to one of his social media pages and enter your contact info. There’s a link on how to do this in the video description.