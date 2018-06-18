A new Humble Bundle deal launches today and runs through Monday, July 2, at 10:59amPT. Featuring our best ebooks and Make: magazine issues on Programmable Boards, this collection would cost over $450 were you to purchase each one separately.

Among the beauty of Humble Bundle deals is that you can pretty much choose how much you’d like to pay, from $1 to $20 — or more — while also determining the access. Perhaps you don’t need everything we’ve got on offer. But we kind of think that you do.

And that’s in great part because with our Humble Bundles, we’re creating brand new books not available anywhere else. Called the “Jumpstarting” series, this imprint consists of short, focused ebooks that give you exactly what you need to get . . . jumpstarted . . . on a new topic. Jumpstarting books give an overview and a hands-on project to give you just enough to get you moving forward in your learning.

This Bundle features Jumpstarting tutorials on the C programming language, on the Raspberry Pi Zero W, and JavaScript itself. New Jumpstarting titles will be released next Monday, June 25. When you buy the whole Bundle, you get all of these brand-new books, too.

Nearly giddy with early 21st century innovation, we’ve also launched a new podcast series to support our Humble Bundles and our Jumpstarting books! This is a fun initiative by Make: books editor Patrick DiJusto that allows for a free-ranging conversation with our authors on their areas of expertise in general and the work that they’ve written for us specifically.

As always, our Humble Bundle deals benefit charity and, as always, we support the Maker Education Initiative in its efforts to educate new generations to be curious explorers — in other words: to become makers. We’re proud to announce that we’ve been able to fund Maker Ed $801,184 in Humble Bundle proceeds to date.

With this latest Programming Boards collection, we hope to donate much more to Maker Ed. We hope you enjoy the books we’ve gathered here. Get ’em while they last!