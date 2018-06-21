It’s back! This year’s Manila Mini Maker Faire is set on June 23-24, 2018 at The Mind Museum. Come visit this family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness. Get to see cool creations like robots and drones! If these aren’t enough to convince you to go to the Manila Mini Maker Faire, here are more reasons why you have to be there.

1.The Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth is back in Manila for the 2nd year

The first Maker Faire was held in 2006 in California. From then on, more countries joined the global event. In the year 2017 alone, nearly 200 Maker Faires in 38 countries including the FIRST Mini Maker Faire in Manila, Philippines, were held. This year marks the 2nd Manila Mini Maker Faire in the country. Be part of the celebration of the maker movement and encourage the makers to create more projects and come up with new ideas. Who knows, you might be inspired to be a maker yourself!

2. There will be something in the Maker Faire for everyone!

The maker community in the Philippines is growing. This 2018, expect over 90 makers of various backgrounds from all over the country to exhibit their works. Get to see and interact with awesome ideas and creations from science and technology to arts and crafts — robotics, 3D printing, game design, natural dyeing techniques, woodworks, upcycling, and so much more!

3. The Maker community is all about sharing and doing together.

Be in the company of skilled and interesting people who have amazing stories to tell — from tech enthusiasts, students, artists, hobbyists, crafters, STEAM & STEM advocates, and commercial exhibitors to family-run passion projects and engineers turned entrepreneurs. Our Makers will be glad to share what they know about flying drones, making your own instrument out of utensils, controlling your appliances via a mobile text, replicating Thor’s hammer, 3D printing your face, crafting your own pop-up book, making people laugh with an improv performance, hand-rolling your own water-cleaning mud ball, reinventing science education, and concocting your own coffee or beer.

4. Interact with makers and projects that will inspire new ideas.

Join workshops, participate in hands-on activities, and listen to featured maker presentations, talks, and demos throughout the faire weekend. Develop a new hobby or get inspiration for your next big project.

Ariel Lacsamana, Managing Director of 3M Philippines, co-presenter of Manila Mini Maker Faire, shared in a press event that his teenage son picked up not just one, not two, but THREE new hobbies after visiting last year’s faire!

5. Local ingenuity, culture, and Filipino artistry shine at the Manila Mini Maker Faire.

Get to see homegrown and proudly Pinoy crafts and sustainable technologies. Attendees of this year’s Manila Mini Maker Faire will be the first to witness the unveiling of the first ever children’s toy jeepney by the Delepine Foundation and a collection of Philippine heritage miniature furniture by mini maker Dinna Delos Reyes of ReallyTinyElephants.

Featured makers

Musiko Imbento is a community of crafters and musicians who use re-purposed materials to make & build musical instruments in the Philippines.

Liter of Light Foundation, founded by Filipino maker Iliac Diaz, will bring their Green Mobile Home to the Faire. Step into the solar van to learn about how solar panels on top of the roof can power all the lights, fans, and television inside the vehicle.

As the maker behind Ubots, Bam Basbas, wants to show people that things can be given a second life. Ubots upcycles electronic waste and found objects into quirky robot fashion and digital accessories. Taken from the Filipino word Abubot, UBots is a creative solution to techno detritus assembled with raw handcrafting skills. UBots also stand for “Upcycled roBots”.

The Kalinga Beading Workshop by Filiology will be having a special guest from Kalinga, a province in the Philippines’ Cordillera region, who will teach the art of beading and the origins & meaning behind Kalinga beading and weaving.

Artist and maker Ian Sarra of Vitrum Upcycled Bottles, which creates amazing tabletop lamps, chandeliers, wall lamps, floor lamps and other lighting furniture and fixtures, out of used wine bottles, old steel pipes, copper wires and other junks.

Makers and Fablabs from as far as Mindanao will also be participating. Check out CNC MILL Reclaimed Wood Crafts showcasing their re-purposed and reused exotic native wood by hobbyists John Carl Andrade and Michelle Millana. Reclaimed wood provides a vintage look, it is an alternative to buying new pieces. It is a renewable resource that reduces both the use of environmental hazards to make new products.

Best of all, it’s FREE!

Yes, you read it right! Entrance to the faire is absolutely FREE upon registration.

Mark your calendars and make your way to the Manila Mini Maker Faire 2018! For more information, follow @makerfairemanila on facebook and instagram and @makerfaireMNL on twitter.