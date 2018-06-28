In this Tested modeling video, Norm and Frank create tiny little drowned worlds cast in resin. The project was inspired by the work of Japanese model-maker, Masaki.

The build basically involved first adding some ruined effects to the tiny model buildings, weathering them with paint washes, and then adding greenery and tiny trees. Then they built mold boxes out of acrylic pieces and cast the water using slightly color-tinted polyurethane resin.

The resin was poured in layers and they even added some sea life at various levels. The results are lovely and would make great objects to add to your “Geekosphere” for you to stare at during the day when you get bored or need a break.