Jeremy Cook has been exploring different things he can do with the strandbeest designs that we all love so much. He’s done a few builds, using different materials and even different control systems. In this latest build he’s getting into the 4th of July spirit and adding fireworks launching systems!

He’s chained together a few modules to allow him to control the bot via bluetooth, and fire some relays that use nitinol wire to ignite fuses on the fireworks. Of course, he also had to make it look like something that should be launching fireworks and I think he did a pretty good job!

Of course, with any project like this, you need to consider that it may look pretty fun and silly, but it is a fire and burn hazard. Not only are you launching fireworks in an unintended method, the nitinol wire itself can give you a nasty burn if you’re not careful. Take proper precautions.