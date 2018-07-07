John is a computer programmer by day. On weekends, he tinkers, learns new skills, works in and on his small workshop, and shares all of it through his YouTube channel, Apprentice Marks.

While I appreciate YouTube channels and YT project-makers that specialize in one area of making and have a unique style to their channels, I think there is a special kind of charm to channels that feel like you’re watching someone going about their no-nonsense DIY activities and are simply bringing us along for the ride.

In John’s videos, we get to see him trying out new products, assembling new tools, improving his shop, doing repairs and maintenance on his home, and building (mainly) practical projects.

Here is a sampling from John’s channel:

Be Aware: John freely uses colorful adult language in his videos.