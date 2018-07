Inspired by a video on Giaco Whatever, Ryan at ShopBuilt has been experimenting with doing his own aluminum anodizing. In this video, he shares what he’s learned so far.

In the video, he recommends the excellent anodizing educational resources available from electroplating suppliers, Caswell. There is an electroplating rig to build and caustic chemicals to deal with, but in the end, anodizing, electroplating, and etching are easier to do in your home shop than you might think.