Glasgow has always been a city of tinkerers, inventors and creators. In short, Makers have always made this city – and now it’s finally here: Glasgow’s very first Mini Maker Faire. On 29th July, about 50 Makers are not only going to show off their amazing creations but will spread inspiration, teach skills and provide insights into what it means to be a Maker in this bustling city. Here are three things that make this Faire special:

It’s in the Riverside Museum (which has a real-life ship!)

This Glasgow Live museum of travel and transport is no ordinary museum: it has everything from skateboards to Stormtroopers on display. And if that doesn’t excite you, then maybe the Tall Ship will, which has circumnavigated the globe four times in total and will also be hosting some of our Makers! It will be an absolute privilege to explore today’s creations in this award-winning museum and this historic and proud vessel.

The projects!

This Faire is shaping up to be bursting with exciting makes – Galactic Crafts who create unique handcrafted items inspired by vintage and fantasy; Laser Harp Performance, as the name says – a harp made of lasers; or KPCouturé, a fashion and accessories brand set up with the purpose to stimulate conversation on sustainable fashion. Of course, there’ll be robots, too! For a full overview of Makers and their projects, visit the exhibitor listing.

People Make Glasgow

Glasgow has been home to many significant and famous inventors: Lord Kelvin, Charles MacIntosh, James Watt … you name it! It’s only a matter of time until the next big thing comes along. But just as important are all the small inventions and all those people shaping this city on a day to day basis. You will have the chance to meet some of Glasgow’s finest Makers and through them you will not only get to know their projects, but also the city because People Make Glasgow.

In Glasgow’s rich making history this event is not to be missed! Entrance is free – so get your tickets now! Join us as Glagow’s Mini Maker Faire embarks on its maiden voyage.

