Returning for the 4th year, the Ozarks Mini Maker Faire in Springfield Missouri is coming up on August 25th. This one day event has been growing and maturing over the last four years, pulling some of the most talented and incredible artists, creators, and community leadears together. I went last year (and took a ton of pictures! )and was blown away but what a wonderful show it was and I’m eager to see it again this year.

I’ve gotten a sneak peek at some of the attendees and here are a few that I’m particularly looking forward to:

Bob Parker

Bob Parker’s beautiful metal work is something that really stands out to me. Growing up near rivers and lakes all my life, and lugging around beat up aluminum canoes, might have something to do with it, but I find these to be stunning.

Drone City

The awesome folks from Drone City, a local resource for all things drone related, are going to be there. There’s always a crowd around when these little multi-rotors are in the air and I’m sure they’ll have a fun activity planned for the event.

BobsCNC

Bob is going to be bringing his wood cnc router kits. These are fantastic entry level machines that keep the costs way down.

Studio 2060

Video production and special effects will be de-mystified by Studio 2060. They bring props and experts and have a constant crowd asking them questions.

Mark Your Calendar

August is a busy time in the Ozarks; there are a few fun festivals scattered here and there, and the school year is just starting. Be sure to mark your calendars because you won’t want to miss this year’s Maker Faire!

Special thanks to some of the sponsors of the event: Brewer Science, Renegade Chemicals , and Associated Machinists help considerably.