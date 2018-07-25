Maker Faire Detroit zooms into its 9th annual Faire this weekend, July 28 – 29, 2018 at The Henry Ford, presented by GE Digital. The museum’s unique setting and collections connect the past and future with maker projects set up alongside historic artifacts like the prototype Eames chair, the first Sikorsky helicopter, and the Rosa Parks Bus. The past, present, and future of innovation will be all around you. As a perfect example, we’re looking forward to the photo op when a 1914 Detroit Electric car from the museum’s collection drives past the fire-breathing Heavy Meta art car.

Hands-On Learning

At this year’s Maker Faire Detroit, making through hands-on and project-based learning are featured in the Playful Learning Zone, centered around the University of Michigan Dearborn’s activity tent, where engineering students will lead a catapult-building workshop and display their latest robotics developments.

Formal and informal educators who use a maker mindset to enhance teaching and learning will be found in The Henry Ford’s learning hub. Featured projects include University Liggett School, Maple Makers, Experiments in Space. Michigan Science Center, REMC, and The Henry Ford’s Teacher Innovation Award winners from around the country.

Young Makers

Young voices are taking the stage in several talks! Be sure to check out the full schedule of demos, workshops, talks, and performances.

Iddris Sandu, creator of the Nipsey Hussle smart store in LA, is a headline speaker Saturday.

Kate Stack is an 18-year-old maker who launched Glenview’s Got STEAM, a maker workshop program designed to get youth in to STEAM pathways. She inspires us to make our communities better.

Will Coleman is a 17-year-old chef, rising media sensation, and cookbook author. He’ll be demonstrating how to make food bold and healthy.

Making’s connection to entrepreneurship is also clear at Maker Faire Detroit. The youngest, Aliya Farrand started her business, Lip a Dee Doo Dah, at age 8. She’s a seasoned entrepreneur now four years in to making and marketing her own lip glosses.

Tons of Makers

A wide variety of craft makers and classic technology will also be on display. Check out the full list of makers online and then roll up your sleeves. Make your own souvenir at Moving Beauty Studios mobile letter press. Expand your visual literacy with Darkroom Detroit.

Be entertained by The Tesla Coil Orchestra. And, learn how to design your own modular synthesizer with the Moog Music engineering team, but only after studying Robert Moog’s 1964 – 1965 prototype on special display from the collections of The Henry Ford.

Other don’t-miss makers include an epic Power Wheels Racing Series race with over 40 teams competing, FIRST Robotics team demos, and hands-on engineering with several makerspaces, including i3 Detroit, the Lansing Makers Network, Maker Works from Ann Arbor, and Factory Two from Flint.

Videos

Maker Faire Detroit 2017 Highlights

Heavy Meta

Maker Moment: Dr. Nitro

Tesla Coil Orchestra

Maker Moment: Moving Beauty Studio

For all the information you need to joint the fun this weekend at Maker Faire Detroit, head to the site!