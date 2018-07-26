Knife-making appears to be all of the rage in the YouTube maker community at the moment. In this video, Jimmy DiResta invites Steve Pellegrino to visit his shop and show him how to make a knife. Steve is a former design student of Jimmy’s who has become a very talented knife-maker.

In the video, Steve and Jimmy use the same basic materials, tools, and techniques but end up with two very different blades. The knife that Jimmy makes is a design that he’s been prototyping and planning to make into a product.