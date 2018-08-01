This weekend, for the 7th year in a row, the Japanese maker community is gearing up to celebrate at Maker Faire Tokyo, presented by O’Reilly Japan Inc., publishers of Make: magazine in Japan. There are more than 600 makers lined up for this year’s event, with two presentation stages that will host 70 presentation, including Make: magazine founding editor Mark Frauenfelder and executive editor Mike Senese. On the Live Stage, more than 10 groups will be performing with instruments that they’ve made. Maker Faire Tokyo takes place on August 4 and 5 at Tokyo Big Sight.

If last year’s event is any indication, Maker Faire Tokyo 2018 will feature something for everyone, from whimsical projects made just for fun to cutting-edge innovativations that will shape the future. The overview video from 2017 offers a glimpse.

In particular, there are, once again, many workshops and projects that appeal to young makers, including a Nerdy Derby. Last year, more than 1,000 kids participated in Nerdy Derby. Check out the full list of exhibiting makers and the show program guide for more details. Here we share just a few of the many offerings.

FPV Drone Race

FPV Racing Japan presents the FPV Drone Race! Watch this high-excitement competition where pilots navigate a course using compact cameras installed in their drones. Faire attendees can get the first-hand experience of all the thrills and spills. Cardboard Workshop and Competition Te-atama and Cardboard Labo Partners has been hosting a cardboard build competition via Instagram where participants post what they’ve made with cardboard, whether it’s hats, masks, full costumes, toys, props, or whatever you imagine. The winner will be announced on August 5 at Maker Faire Tokyo, and the booth will be offering cardboard workshops to teach about the possibilities of working with cardboard, including an introduction to tools and techniques.

Giant Makey Ballon

Last year, the Airigami team (led by creators Larry Moss and Kelly Chatle) built a giant balloon Makey, which became a favorite backdrop for hundreds of photos. This year, balloon Makey is back by popular demand!

Children’s Engineering Idea Contest

O’Reilly Japan, in collaboration with STEMON (株式会社ヴィリング), is hosting an engineering challenge to invite young makers to tackle a problem within their own community. The goal is to raise children’s interest in the problems in their environments and to recognize their ability to become agents of change. Entries will be judged on the ability to discover problems, the uniqueness of the proposed solution, and the ability to communicate both.

Electronicos Fantasticos

Electronicos Fantasticos is artist Ei Wada, who has created numerous electronic musical instruments using old appliances and reclaimed materials. He wows the masses not only with his creations but also with his engaging performances. Come see his instruments and hear him play!

FabLab Kitakagaya’s Mojito Bot

Ever since they opened their doors in April of 2013, the FabLab Kitakagaya makerspace has been home to many maker-made creations, including the Mojito Bot, a cocktail robot made using laser cutting, 3D printing, and Arduino. The Mojito Bot is one of the many food robots that will be at the Faire.

All the information you need to join the fun at Maker Faire Tokyo this weekend is on the website!