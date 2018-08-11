One of the things I like about doing this weekly column, introducing you to new or underappreciated maker YouTube channels, is trying to cover as broad a spectrum of channels as possible. On Weekend Watch, we have covered everything from electronics and high-tech maker channels to crafting and tradition shop craft; couples channels, kid makers, makerspace channels, channels that cover maintenance, repair, and restoration. And now, homesteading and gardening.

Peter and Krista are a Canadian couple who are trying to live as cheaply and sustainably as possible. On their channel, Cheap Homesteading, (mainly) Peter goes about his daily activities on their homestead and chronicles their journey. In the process, we learn about raised-bed gardening, beekeeping, machine maintenance, maple syrup processing, keeping chickens, forestry, and more. Here is a sampling of content on the channel: