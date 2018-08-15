In 2018, Maker Faire Tulsa celebrates our sixth by becoming a featured faire. Produced by Fab Lab Tulsa, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 25th in Central Park Hall at Expo Square. Highlights this year include an expanded activities zone, as well as favorite makers from past years and new makers joining us for the first time. Following are a few of this year’s featured makers:

Tulsa Pop Kids

Tulsa Pop Kids is an organization devoted to promoting literacy programs for children through pop culture and entertainment. Get your picture taken on top of Toothless, meet our wonderful volunteers, and pose with our fabulous cosplayers at Maker Faire Tulsa.

Black Moth

At Black Moth, I believe everyone should be able to collect a gorgeous display piece for their home that reminds them of how beautiful the world can be. My work encourages conversations and tells stories that will last for years to come. If you’re a “haunt geek,” stop by at Maker Faire Tulsa.

KYYA Chocolate

Kyya is passionate about chocolate in every form. That’s why we make our chocolate from hand-picked cocoa beans, from 85 separate countries. We make small batches of chocolate to maximize the flavor inherent in the single source cacao beans to create distinctive chocolates that cannot be replicated.

The Beardless Man

I’m beardless. I’m a man. And a dad. As well as a geek and a maker. So, I decided to put all those things together and created: The Beardless Man! On my You Tube channel you can follow my DIY projects – manly, geeky or otherwise. I’ll have some of my best projects on display at Maker Faire Tulsa.

Fab Lab Tulsa’s Battle Boats

Fab Lab Tulsa will add a new Battle Boats challenge to the activity zone at this year’s Maker Faire Tulsa. And to speed up the action, local maker extraordinaire Greg Zumwalt has designed a lightning fast boat for download that you can 3D print and build yourself.

University of Tulsa’s Engineers Without Borders

At the University of Tulsa, our chapter of Engineers Without Borders has been involved with creating a solar powered cell phone charger for Youth Services of Tulsa. Our current design can charge up to four cell phones using a 10W rated solar panel, providing 1.2 amps and 5 volts load wise per phone. We plan to develop these technologies further by partnering with the American Red Cross to build mobile charging devices for natural disasters and overseas deployment.