It’s always great to discover another John Edgar Park tutorial on the Adafruit Learning System. In his latest tute, John shows how he used Adafruit’s Flexible Silicone Neon-Like LED Strips and a Circuit Python-powered microcontroller (the Metro MO Express) to create very convincing-looking LED “neon” signs.

Here’s a brief video of the signage in action:

Conventional high-voltage, glass-tube neon offers a wonderful result, but it is a skill set and art form that few have access to. These neon-like LED strips offer similar-looking results for far less investment of time, money, and learning curve. And they’re programmable!