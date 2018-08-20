The always-entertaining Graz has posted a new video on his YouTube channel showing how he turned an old saw blade into a pizza cutter in the shape of the iconic Wu Tang band logo.

I’ve commented before on how much I’m enjoying the lengths to which makers are going in creating funny and entertaining (in addition to being informative) project video content. This video has a cute bit about stealing the old saw blade from Jimmy DiResta’s shop in upstate New York (Graz is in Mass). Uh-oh, Jimmy better not catch you! Spoiler Alert: Graz might like the Wu Tang, but he ain’t no ninja. Jimmy catches him red handed.

PS: For an extra level of fun and foolishness, watch the video with the closed-captioning turned on.