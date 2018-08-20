Makers! We are proud to announce that we have just launched a job board where you can post and find jobs. We’ve been talking about doing this for years and have finally put our thoughts in motion. We constantly hear about how companies come to maker faire in hopes of locating exceptional individuals to bring into their workplace, and now we’d like to extend that opportunity to our global community online.

Go over to the new Job Board and look around. Right now the system is mostly populated with manufacturing, but we’re in the infant stages here. The intention is that we’ll be seeing companies that rely on the maker community to find their brightest employees, posting jobs for everyone in the nation to see.

We have started posting our own job opportunities there, such as the Content and Community Editor position that we currently have open. Keep an eye on the jobs page because we expect to see quite interesting things popping up there because, where better to find makers than on the Make: Job Board?