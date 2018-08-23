Maker Faire has always been about the maker community. The individuals who organize the Faire and who spend countless hours organizing all the difficult lagistics of the event, do it because they love Makers. In our efforts to keep evolving Maker Faire and making it better at every opportunity, we’ve decided to add an advisory board comprised of members of the community. This group lends their input in order to keep Maker Faire a fun, diverse, and fresh event that will always feel like it is by makers, for makers.

It is an honor to introduce the advisory board we’ve put together for World Maker Faire, coming up in September.

Bob Clagett @iliketomakestuf

Bob likes to make stuff whether it’s music, websites, software, furniture, vintage scooters or motorcycles He is the father offour, husband of one and loves his life completely! He left the software industry to make stuff for a living and started “I Like To Make Stuff.”

Jackie Craft @jackiecrafts

Jackie Craft has taken her passion for costume and prop making and turned it into a career. Her goal is to spread her confidence and enthusiasm for cosplay to as many interested crafters as possible while trying to make their journey a little easier through her love of pattern making.

Jeanne Angel

Jeanne is a digital, interactive and story-driven media designer, director & producer, with over 10 years of experience in the Creative Technology field. She specializes in exhibition and experiential media development, design, production & installation. She is the Director of Creative Tech Week and Producer and Project Manager at Local Projects.

Oriana Leckert @orianabklyn

Oriana is a Brooklyn-based writer, editor, and cultural hipstorian [sic]. She is the author of Brooklyn Spaces: 50 Hubs of Culture & Creativity (Monacelli, 2015) and creatrix of the website of the same name. Her writing has appeared on Slate, Atlas Obscura, New York Post, Matador, Hyperallergic, Gothamist, Curbed, and more.

Gareth Branwyn @garethb2

Gareth Branwyn is a well-known writer/editor and a pioneer of both online culture and the maker movement. He’s the former Editorial Director of Make: and a former contributing editor to Wired and Boing Boing print. He is the author or editor of over a dozen books. His most recent book is Make: Tips and Tales from the Workshop. Gareth is a regular contributor to Make:, Boing Boing, and other online and offline publications.

Ted Tagami

Having built and sold his first dotcom in the 1990’s, Ted has been building Internet relationships since 1994. With leading work at Knight Ridder Digital and global brand experience at digital agency Millions of Us, Ted brings a unique perspective to modern experiential learning through the implementation of science and engineering based on the Next Generation Science Standards. More on Magnitude.io

Matt Stultz @mattstultz

Matt Stultz is Make’s Digital Fabrication Editor and organizes our yearly Digital Fabrication Shootout. Matt also helps run Ocean State Maker Mill a hackerspace in Pawtucket, Ri where he and his team spend their time testing new machines and creating their own projects.

Drew Fustini @pdp7

Drew Fustini is an Open Source Hardware designer at @OSHPark. Board member @BeagleBoardOrg Foundation. Maintainer of @Adafruit BeagleBone Python library.

Dorothy Jones-Davis @dmjonesdavis

Dorothy Jones-DavisDorothy is co-founder and Executive Director of NationofMakers.org, co-producer of the National Maker Faire and the DC Mini Maker Faire. She aspires to enable solutions to the world’s challenges through the collective skills of the diverse maker community.

With their help we’ve been putting together an incredible lineup of exhibits and activities that we know you’ll love. Don’t miss out, get your tickets here.