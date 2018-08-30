Get a fresh blade on your X-acto, a new roll of 3d printer filament, and your best inspiration handy because we’re throwing another cosplay contest! We experimented with having a prop contest at Maker Faire Bay Area back in May and it went fantastic. We’ve learned a few things and are ready to try this again on the other side of the country. Get ready for the first cosplay prop contest at World Maker Faire New York.

For this contest we’re just judging props, so you don’t need to create or wear the full outfit, though it certainly wouldn’t hurt! Since we’re all makers here, we insist that the prop be something you’ve made, no off-the shelf props, even if you’ve re-painted them. It really has to be at least 75% original work to be eligible.

We’ve got some cool prizes, like an Atom 2.0 FX 3D printer on the line.

The contest will be Emcee’d by

Jackie Craft

Cosplayer and costume designer Jackie Craft has taken her passion for costume and prop making and turned it into a career. You may have seen her costumes and props in Blizzard’s Hearthstone: Mulligans series, on the Syfy Series Cosplay Melee, on display at Nintendo’s booth for SDCC and NYCC store featuring Splatoon 2 weapons, or in the Advanced Cosplay series for 2017’s Blizzcon Virtual Ticket.

Jackie was also a roaming reporter for Blizzcon’s live content which included showcasing cosplayers from around the world. She also has an all foam pattern with Simplicity pattern company that is the first of its kind on the market. Jackie’s goal is to spread her confidence and enthusiasm for cosplay to as many interested crafters as possible while trying to make their journey a little easier through her love of pattern making. Follow Jackie on Twitter and Instagram.

And we have some fantastic judges:

Darrell Maloney

Darrell Maloney better known as The Broken Nerd is a maker/hobbyist that is passionate about 3D printing and all things related to prop making. Relatively new to the 3D printing community, He started TheBrokenNerd YouTube channel as way to share his passion for 3D modeling and making cool props. He hopes to inspire individuals to pursue their passion for making and creating, while utilizing readily available tools and technology.

Follow The Broken Nerd on Twitter.

Becka Noel

Becka Noel is an artist living in New York City. Becka grew up in Colorado and loved the mountains, the snow, the animals, particularly horses, and her family, so it was a big decision to leave. However, Becka was eager to attend Pratt Institute where she studied drawing and painting, and ultimately chose designing and costume making as her focus. Becka has been cosplaying for seven years and specializes in armor and props using worbla and any other materials she can get her hands on. Becka found her passion for Costuming and Cosplay after attending New York Comic Con in 2009.

Recently, Becka partnered with McCalls Pattern Company to design exclusive costume patterns which will be available in 2018 and 2019. She is completely self taught and is always working on improving her craft. Becka has organized several cosplay groups that have seen viral online reach, including the My Little Warrior Pony group, Valkyreevees and Care Bear Knights group from Katsucon in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Becka has been featured in numerous publications for her cosplay, including: Cosplay Culture Magazine, iCosplay Magazine, The New York Times, NBC, Business Insider, Otaku Magazine, Gizmodo, and many more. In February 2017, it was announced that Becka would be a member of the cast for the reality competition show ‘Cosplay Melee’, which aired on March 21, 2017 on the SYFY channel. She has competed in multiple cosplay contests nationwide and placed 2nd in her category at the C2E2 Crown Championships of Cosplay in their inaugural year and co-hosted a cosplay panel at New York Comic Con and Katsucon in 2015 and 2016. She also rung in the NYSE bell as part of a selected group of cosplayers for New York Comic Con in October of 2015. Becka currently teaches workshops on armor and prop making with Worbla at Manhattan Wardrobe Supply.

Follow Becka on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

Dhareza Maramis

Dhareza is a Creative Director for an NYC based Marketing agency by day, and by night he is still a Creative Director working at the agency. But when he has spare time, the superhero tights come on. Dhareza has cosplayed for over 6 years and specializes in armor and props using eva foam, worbla and any other materials he can get his hands on. He was bitten by the cosplay bug after attending New York Comic Con with fellow cosplayer Becka Noel. It didn’t take long before the feel of an X-acto blade and a Heat Gun became normal.

Dhareza is the winner of Syfy’s series “Cosplay Melee.” His other accomplishments in the cosplay circle has included multiple cosplay wins, including a 1st place win in Denver Comic Con, and finalist at New York Comic Con 2014 and 2015 – a major contest that had thousands in attendance and millions watched online. He has been featured in multiple online and physical publications, including Cosplay Culture Magazine, which printed a 4 page spread on his cosplay work. NBC, Mashable, and Gizmodo have highlighted Dhareza in multiple video segments; showcasing the rise in popularity of cosplay. He also enjoys hosting cosplay related panels which sees jam packed rooms in various conventions such as Katsucon and New York Comic Con. Dhareza also does commission based requests and has created over 50 cosplay armor and accessories for a growing number of clients. When not cosplaying, Dhareza is an avid photographer, who’s work has been published in various cosplay publications, such as iCosplay Magazine, Cosplay Culture Magazine, and Otaku USA Magazine.

Follow Dhareza on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

Be sure to go check out the details out for prizes and entry information. We do ask that you keep all props “con safe”, no live edges and stuff like that.