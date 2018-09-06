Mad British robot enthusiast, James Bruton, is at it again. The man who brought you the Lego Skateboard, his take on the Star Wars BB-8, and a homemade Iron Man suit is now creating a Boston Dynamics-type robotic “dog” via an open source development project he’s dubbed, openDog. It’s always exciting to see these open and public-facing development projects where you can follow along, join in, and offer your own thoughts and design ideas as the project progresses.

James has done seven videos in the series to date. As is always the case with James’ projects and videos, you learn so much watching along as he figures out what he’s doing, overcomes obstacles, and works with the tools and materials for the project.