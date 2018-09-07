Dragon Con was held in Atlanta over Labor Day weekend, attracting over 80,000 pop culture, fantasy, and sci-fi fans. The convention spanned five days and five host hotels. Uniquely fan-driven, Dragon Con also organizes a city parade and runs a TV station that streams panels to rooms in the host hotels. Like other comic shows, it has panels, vendors, concerts, and charity events.

The convention is known in the fandom community for its stunning cosplay. Many cosplayers do mashups or come up with creative spins on recognizable characters. There are group shoots for nearly every major TV show, movie, and game. Many of the creations incorporate 3D printing, LEDs, casting and molding, and other maker techniques to bring their vision to life.

Dragon Con is a party that never sleeps, with Deadpool conga lines during the day and dance parties that end when the sun comes up. Here are some of our favorite cosplays that we stumbled across through the week!