Back at Maker Faire Bay Area in May, we tried out a new stage, filled with people who make videos and tutorials. We call these our DIY content creators. You probably know a few of them, since more than one of these actually have more followers on youtube than Make: does! This is a whole group of extremely talented people who show how to do all kinds of things from code to crochet, baking to blacksmithing.

We’ve been working hard to get the schedule together, cementing everyone’s place so that we can announce who you’ll get a chance to see and to talk with.

Here’s a snapshot of the schedule. To see the full details, go to our schedule page and select the “diy content creator stage” from the stages dropdown.

I’m so excited to see a few of these people again, and meet the others. I’ll have the absolute honor of moderating a few of these panels and I simply can’t wait. This new stage has become one of my favorite things about Maker Faire. Not only do you get to hear these fine folks speak, many offer the ability to ask questions and just simply hang out for a while.