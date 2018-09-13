Website | Instagram | Facebook

How did you get started making?

Since I was very young I have always been fascinated by structure and form. I could be found most days occupying my time with modeling clay or a LEGO set. If not dismantling bicycles in my fathers garage. I attended college with a major in graphic design, my heart set on working for Disney or Image comics but my interest shifted to building custom trucks. Fabrication and airbrush painting led me to start building metal trophies for car shows. Once yoked with my art background this was the genesis of my metal sculpture.

What type of maker would you classify yourself?

The biggest goal with my art is to impart a feeling or an emotion to the viewer. I am basically a welded sheetmetal and found object sculptor. But I consider myself a contemporary artist.

What is your favorite thing you’ve made?

My favorite piece I think would be Frankenstein. Because I love how people are so entranced by him. And I love the feelings that seem to come from his countenance.

What is something you would like to make next?

I look forward to expanding my vision into different materials,.bronze, copper, brass. And I would like to build some larger pieces for more of a public space. I think the larger scale could open up a lot more opportunities for me to push the limits of the the emotion in my work.

Any advice for people reading this?

The best advice I could give to someone reading this is to find a personal meaning in any art your viewing. Art can have many meanings and it’s most powerful when it relates to you directly. Then it is truly real art.