Music is such a magical thing. The collection of harmonizing tones and intentionally sequenced noises coalesce into something that our minds latch onto and transform to be meaningful and impactful. Moritz gets in on the joy of music with his robotic constructions, often combining sculpture, recycling, and sound to wonderful effect.

Now that you’ve gotten your groove on, listen to Moritz discuss a bit about how this is done.

If you’re craving more, I recommend you go to Moritz’s website where he shares more details on how he constructs these and how you can make your own.