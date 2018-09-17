On his YouTube channel, Aussie maker Neil Paskin, aka Pask Makes, posted this video of him turning a (new) propane gas bottle into a shop forge using a kit from GAMECO, an Australian supplier.

The GAMECO kit supplies the gas hardware, Kaowool insulator, the castable refractory cement, and all other needed parts. The kit cost AUD$340 which is about US$244. You can get similar kits in the US for around the same price or you can simply put together the needed parts yourself. Neil also welded up a simple mobile cart for his new forge.