Dear Makers,

Maker Faire Shenzhen 2018 is now calling for makers! Apply now to secure a spot!

Welcome to join us at this year’s MFSZ on October 12-14th, 2018 at the Sea World Culture and Arts Center, in Shekou, Nanshan.

Architecture details at SWCAC, picture credit: Design Society

Venue: Build up Special Bonds with Local Communities within the City

You might notice that we are having it at a new venue this year. Indeed it is kind of a routine for MFSZ, as we change venue every year with the aim to connect our Maker Faire Shenzhen community with various local communities and to build up special bonds within the city.

Birds’ view of SWCAC, picture credit: Design Society

The Sea World Culture and Arts Center (SWCAC) is located within Sea World’s coastal city complex in Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen. It is also the first building designed by the famous Japanese architect Fumihiko Maki in China. Facing the Bay, great ocean view and mountain view, we couldn’t ask for more. As it is also home to Design Society, Shenzhen’s first design museum in the city, we believe that the venue will bring a freshness of design and art to our Maker Faire Shenzhen community.

Maker Faire Shenzhen 2018: Communicate, Collaborate and Co-make

Last year, Maker Faire Shenzhen leaned towards a focus on Maker Pros apart from the spread of maker culture. We had Maker Pros coming to show their cool projects and share their stories of combining tech and creativity, turning 0 to 1 (ideas to prototypes).

In 2018, we’ll have an emphasis on maker’s capabilities and how their expertise matches with social and industrial needs. While retaining the elements of fun, interactivity, education, and family-friendly, we’ll have a focus on the aspect of how makers and their creativity/solutions can help solve social problems, improve the education of science & technology as well as co-create for the urban development. We will highlight makers/teams/startups who embrace the concept of “Innovation changes life”.

If you would like to present your creativity for the society, for education and for urban development; If you have solutions that apply innovative technologies into making our life for the better, welcome to join us at Maker Faire Shenzhen 2018! Click HERE to apply for a spot now!

Apply a Spot for MFSZ18: Aug 28, 2018 – Sept 25, 2018

Here are some premises, please read them before applying!!

① This year, we are also concerned about the people behind projects and the stories. We will take both the exhibits and the team’s stories into consideration in the process of selecting.

② MFSZ2018 will be held on October 12-14th. Our team will keep communicating with all applicants and the application will be accepted on an ongoing basis.

③ This year, the number of booths will be less than the previous years. We’ll arrange to make sure high quality and good locations, to ensure display results.

④ For inquiries of corporate sponsorship and cooperation, please contact us at business[at]chaihuo.org.

We sincerely invite you to join us at Maker Faire Shenzhen 2018 this October! Together we will make it an influential maker event and platform for makers to communicate, collaborate and co-make! See you at Maker Faire Shenzhen 2018!