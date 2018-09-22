This is the live coverage from Maker Faire New York 2018! Here you will find the live video stream as well as a constant flow of pictures and antics from around the faire. 

Refresh this page often to see the latest of what is happening on the ground here at Maker Faire. the newest stuff will appear at the top. 

SATURDAY

I’m not sure what Paul Jackman is carving for Arbortech, but it is really fun watching him do it!  – caleb kraft

Wow, “Hand of Man” is pretty intense. That giant steel hand is being piloted by a little kid… and he picked up a car! -caleb kraft

Self portrait with one other guy, in front of a Walabot sensor. Really powerful sensor — sensing through walls in the Maker Pavilion. —DC Denison

Maker Pipe owner David Schlitter eating his own dogfood. Standing on a Maker Pipe stool, in front of a Maker Pipe table. In the Maker Pavilion. —DC Denison

Can you tell the people from FabShop are from Japan? Cool Prototyping System in the Fabrication neighborhood at MFNY. —DC Denison

They are cutting metal with water in the Maker Pavilion. A close-up inside a ProtoMAX abrasive waterjet system. —DC Denison

 

Some people know that Maker Faire can be overwhelming at times. Napland is a place where you can go to calm down, chill in a hammock, sit around a faux fire, and maybe take a nap. – caleb kraft

I captured a quick phone video of one of these low tech zoetropes. Pretty incredible results and a great activity to do at home. You just need to print out a template, cut slits, and tape it together. – caleb kraft

love low tech zoetropes! – caleb kraft

I grabbed some slow motion video of the flaming saxiphone guy! Get used to the slo-mo, I love that stuff – caleb kraft

Gualala gadget makes these really cool tiny marble machines- caleb kraft

 

Michelle Puhl Price has been making puppets for some time. Her skill really shows – caleb kraft

 

 

 

The gates are open! The front gates were packed as last-minute makers rushed to get their gear in and set up. To keep everyone amused while we wait for the gates to open, we have all kinds of craziness happening. This is the start of the day and such a wonderful feeling each time. – caleb kraft

 

This massive “ski bowl” is much harder than it looks. Those bowling balls are heavy and they lose so much momentum before the jump. – caleb kraft

Origami 2 Go, by Sue Hansen and family. When you absolutely need to take origami with you. There’s something captivating about these tiny cranes in a necklace bottle – Caleb Kraft

I’m such a sucker for Bose’s Bose Build speaker system. These 3D printed bodies crack me up. I know it’s silly, I can’t help it. -Caleb Kraft

Tiny planet by Benjamin Cowden is actually a moving sculpture. Mesmerizing to watch – Caleb Kraft

Fresh off the press: Jimmy Diresta designed and printed his own Maker Faire New York 2018 postcards. Gorgeous. —Tyler Winegarner

And the back of the Diresta Maker Faire post card.

From yesterday’s Make: Education Forum: Author Ted Dintersmith inspires the crowd with proposals on how to reformat education policy. —Mike Senese

Christian Ristow’s Hand of Man and the NySci rocket collection peer over the treetops as sunrise illuminates the morning clouds. It’s looking like a gorgeous day for a Maker Faire. —Jess Hobbs