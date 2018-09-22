This is the live coverage from Maker Faire New York 2018! Here you will find the live video stream as well as a constant flow of pictures and antics from around the faire.

Refresh this page often to see the latest of what is happening on the ground here at Maker Faire. the newest stuff will appear at the top.

SATURDAY

I’m not sure what Paul Jackman is carving for Arbortech, but it is really fun watching him do it! – caleb kraft

“Hand of man”, piloted by that tiny kid in the right of frame, drops an entire car #MFNY18 pic.twitter.com/olXROuYLHQ — Caleb Kraft (@calebkraft) September 22, 2018

Wow, “Hand of Man” is pretty intense. That giant steel hand is being piloted by a little kid… and he picked up a car! -caleb kraft

There’s some magical about zoetropes. So simple but mesmerizing #MFNY18 pic.twitter.com/y74D297O3S — Caleb Kraft (@calebkraft) September 22, 2018

I captured a quick phone video of one of these low tech zoetropes. Pretty incredible results and a great activity to do at home. You just need to print out a template, cut slits, and tape it together. – caleb kraft

I grabbed some slow motion video of the flaming saxiphone guy! Get used to the slo-mo, I love that stuff – caleb kraft

The gates are open! The front gates were packed as last-minute makers rushed to get their gear in and set up. To keep everyone amused while we wait for the gates to open, we have all kinds of craziness happening. This is the start of the day and such a wonderful feeling each time. – caleb kraft

This massive “ski bowl” is much harder than it looks. Those bowling balls are heavy and they lose so much momentum before the jump. – caleb kraft