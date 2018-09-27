Maker Faire Eindhoven (EMF) is back for its 5th edition on September 28, 29 & 30. In its second year as a full scale Featured Faire, this year’s event showcases the work of 250 makers (and counting!) and takes the event out into the streets in front of the Klokgebouw, an old factory transformed into an event space, and with a CRAZY PARADE of mutant vehicles. Even the roads of Eindhoven are paved with flags in preparation!

The biggest maker event in the Netherlands—a country with a strong community and history of passionate makers, inventors, and creatives—Maker Faire Eindhoven has grown from an intimate event of 40 makers and 1,500 bezoekers (attendees) to a dynamic, multi-day extravaganza. “Diversity is our focus,” says Faire organizer René Pare, and it shows in the incredible variety of design, robotics, steampunk artifacts, mutant vehicles, workshops, and presentations curated for the weekend. Over 30 professional artists will perform and demonstrate their creations, many of which were commissioned by EMF, throughout the weekend.

Pare describes the event’s momentum as system wide: “The amazing number of makers and visitors we had (last year) was really a breakthrough. It caused a big rise in awareness about the power of the Maker Movement with the public, but also in schools, companies, and the government.” Indeed, this year’s theme is Maker Education and the festival will kick-off on Friday, September 28th, with the first Fablearn Conference Netherlands, set to attract some 700 education professionals teamed up with libraries, schools and universities, art science labs, Fablabs and more. You can follow the conference at #FabLearnFaire. Winners of the Make Tech Social hackathon, held last weekend and focused around the United Nations Global Goals, will also present their innovations throughout the weekend.

The official recap video of Eindhoven Maker Faire 2017 offers a glimpse of the sights, sounds, and community.

Here’s a selection of the fabulous projects and workshops that will be entertaining bezoekers young and old at Maker Faire Eindhoven this weekend.

Hiber

Award winning startup Hiber is launching Hiberband—a global data retrieval system run via satellite for sensors of all types in every spot on the planet. “Teeny weeny (think: nano) satellites – massive coverage.” Bearhug, winner of the EMF hackathon, a Hiber prototype for sensing the status of water pumps in remote areas will be demonstrated live. Maker Faire Eindhoven is also the pre-launch of Hiber Creative Fund.

Crazy Parade

The Eindhoven Crazy Parade is back with bigger and better mutant vehicles than ever! A highlight of the parade is a giant horse built in the neighbouring village Heeze, where it was part of Brabantsedag, a theatre festival parade performed and built by local makers. The heroic transport of the horse to the Maker Faire on a quiet Sunday morning is documented here.

Here’s a sneak preview of Exoot’s playful interactive car AMI6 by Tristan Kruithof to give you a taste of the action.

MAD REX by Freerk Wieringa

Freerk Wieringa, a steel artist with a passion for making sword, daggers, and knives of all types, is presenting three larger than life robot installations, including MAD REX. Commissioned by EMF, MAD REX’s arms and hands are controlled through an exoskeleton. Here’s a sneak peek of the artist at work on MAD REX:

Nerdy Derby by Microlab and Jorg Duitsman

Maker Faire classic Nerdy Derby is coming to Eindhoven! A brand new racetrack built in collaboration by local makerspace Microlab, which is sponsoring the project, and Jorg Duitsman, a local teacher/inventor/evangelist inspired make a racetrack. Plans are already afoot for next year, when the Summa College, Mechatronics Department 3rd year students will build the track.

Marble Roller Coaster by Joris Deliën

Also on track is this fabulous Marble Roller Coaster by Joris Deliën. Joris makes everything without a computer. Many of his projects are combined with a minimum number of materials.

SteamPunk Village

For the first time EMF will host a SteamPunk Village, brought by The InterNational SteamPunk Objective, “the original…time travellers, creature seeker, nomads, alchemists and scientists.” Members will bring their elaborate fashions, crafts, tools, machines, paraphernalia and performance. And join the Crazy Parade, of course!

DevLab Academy

Do you dare to lock yourself in this time machine? Experience this completely micro:bit-based Escape Room from Devlab Academy. Not entirely without danger! In order to escape, cryptic puzzles and riddles must be resolved and as soon as possible.

Explore more projects, workshops, and performances here! Follow Maker Faire Eindhoven 2018 at #EVHMMF.