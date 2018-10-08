Having a basic understanding of electronic components means having a basic understanding of the possibilities for making in the 21st century. The fields of facial recognition and machine learning promise innovation opportunities beyond what we might thought possible even 10 years ago. Suddenly, even designing your own circuit board is an ordinary maker skill! So is programming an interactive wearable device using any language from Python to MakeCode.

But it all comes down to electronics. Every year, we offer an amazing deal on a $400~ suite of electronics books for just two weeks — for just $20 dollars. And pssst: This is it.

Today through Oct. 22, we team up with Humble Bundle to offer the essential catalogue of Make: books from best-selling electronics authors Charles Platt and Simon Monk, the best-selling Analog Synth title from the dearly missed Music from Outer Space legend Ray Wilson, books on using Arduino for drones and open source Linux computing for makers as well as three new books, two of which were written just for this bundle!

Published last month, Mike Barela’s Getting Started with Adafruit Circuit Playground Express offers a cogent overview of this new programming platform and then takes you through several easy projects that build upon each other to guarantee that you successfully grasp this exciting new environment. Extremely versatile, the Playground Express conforms to your choice of languages, from Python to C/C++ for Arduino.

An engineer with Adafruit, Mike talks to Make: editor Patrick DiJusto about this new device and his favorite ways to use it in a new 20-minute podcast. Check it out and let us know if you enjoy it. We’ll do more if so.

Written just for this Humble deal, Shawn Wallace’s Jumpstarting Your Own PCBs is a quick tutorial on designing customized circuit boards.

All of the books in our “Jumpstarting” collection focus on getting you the information you need in 50 pages or less, allowing you to go from “Hello, World” to a completed project quickly.

Jumpstarting Raspberry Pi Vision by Sandy Antunes and James West takes the same swift principles to get you working with facial recognition opportunities quickly.

As always, this Humble supports the Maker Education Initiative, a nonprofit devoted to growing access to makerspaces, bringing maker values and skills into the classroom, sharing resources and, of course, evangelizing on the importance of STEM and STEAM concepts in the classroom.

“We are so excited to partner with Humble Bundle and Make:,” says Kyle Cornforth, the executive director of Maker Ed. “Donations will support our organization to grow and thrive in 2019 by offering critical resources to develop a new series of professional development workshops, as well as continue the work of convening maker educators from the national field. Our work wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of Humble Bundle!”

You’ve been very generous, indeed. Through our collaboration with Humble over the years, we’ve raised well over $850,000 for this worthy nonprofit. Your purchase of this newest Electronics bundle will help even more!

Perhaps most of all, you’ll have an immense slate of knowledge, insight, and even humor at your fingertips forever, in a portable ebook format that is accessible as easily in the workshop as it is in the office. Tell your friends! This deal only lasts for two weeks. Until next year.