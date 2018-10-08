Kids probably don’t need much of an excuse to hop on a trampoline and burn energy, but adding a fancy LED visualization certainly doesn’t hurt. This project uses a sensor to detect how hard the bottom of the trampoline is pressed, then translates that into an animation on the sides of the cage. The ending result is quite mesmerizing.
MakerShare user Mao Wu showed us how they put this together, starting from simple white LEDs to upgraing to RGB and then building the fancy interface that allows you to select different effects. Go check out the project page to get the details.