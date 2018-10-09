This one definitely falls into the “Why didn’t I think of that?” category. Dustin Penner decided to try his hand at CNC carving his logo onto the head of a cheap rubber mallet. It works! He went ahead and designed and cut another design for the second head on the hammer. As he points out, you can also use it as a traditional rubber stamp, but it’s so much more fun to hammer home your point.

I have been into designing my own rubber stamps for years and have never thought of this. If you don’t have a CNC machine, you could either hand-carve your images or have custom round stamps made and then simply glue them onto your mallet head.