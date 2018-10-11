I think we can all safely agree that the fidget spinner craze is, at a minimum, dwindling. They aren’t on every shelf of every store now, and they’re probably not in many people’s hands. That leaves them sitting, unused, on a shelf somewhere. This project by MakerShare user Hirotaka Niisato shows how to turn those old fidget spinners into a mesmerizing display of chaos and magnetism.

By simply mounting magnets on the edges and placing the spinners on a surface near each other you can create an interactive display that seems to move almost completely randomly. It sounds uninteresting, but if you watch that video you’ll likely find yourself hunting for a few old spinners to try it yourself.