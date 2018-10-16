I love the idea of making your own everyday carry (EDC) bag. Years ago, Adam Savage designed and made his own bag, the EDC One. This year, he improved upon that design, did a One Day Build to construct his EDC Two, and even released plans for sale for others to make their own versions of these bags. Other YouTubers accepted the challenge. Here are two versions of the bags, from YT makers Ellen, of Crafts with Ellen, and Miles, from Making with Miles.

You can get the plans for Adam’s bags here. You can also buy bags from him if you don’t feel like making one yourself.

Our pal Alex of French Guy Cooking has been working on his own EDC, one that’s made for food shopping and grocery carrying. He’s documenting his design and testing process and looking for input from other cooks and makers.

If you’ve made your own EDC/tool bag, we’d love to see it. Please post an image in the comments below.